Editor:

Why is it that international aid, much like music in the schools, is one of the first things to go when the budget gets tight?

Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier has said the following with regard to foreign aid: "Canada has to show solidarity and do its part, however, every year we spend millions of dollars funding job training, technology and infrastructure programs to help develop other countries' economies. We will phase out these development aids for which there is no moral or economic efficiency argument."

That statement has a familiar ring to it, almost like "from now on it will be Canada first, only Canada first." Hmm, not sure that I like that.

Connie Lebeau, Victoria