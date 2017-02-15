Editor:

I wrote this letter three weeks ago and, as yet, am waiting for a reply.

Premier Christy Clark and Minister of Health Terry Lake:

I have just received my latest MSP invoice and I see that there has been another significant jump in my premiums. I should mention that I am retired and live with my wife in South Surrey.

I looked back over the past three years, and this is what I determined:

• 2013 – $1,506 paid, up 4.15%

• 2014 – $1,566 paid, up 3.98%

• 2015 – $1,632 paid, up 4.21%

• 2016 – $1,800 paid, up 10.29%

So, in three years, there has been an increase of 24.48 per cent, and each year premiums have increased at an average rate of about three times the annual rate of inflation – this past year by a massive 6.86 times the rate of inflation.

What I would like to know is:

1) Why a pensioner on a limited income should be paying the same premium as somebody earning a six-digit or higher income?

2) Do you plan to change the current pricing model to make it more equitable?

3) If you plan to continue with the current pricing model, why are premiums not in sync with national inflation rates?

I look forward to your response.

Ken Harrap, Surrey