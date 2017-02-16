I would like to thank Penticton council for taking on the formulation of a resolution not only for recall of municipal politicians, but also to change the local electoral system to match the Elections Act.

They are willing to work on changing the resolution so that it hopefully will be added to the 2017 UBCM agenda. Council’s support in this matter is very much appreciated.

Council Andre Martin made the initial motion to make this a viable option. Positive suggestions were made to improve this resolution by Councillor Tarik Sayeed. Mayor Andrew Jakubeit made some very valuable suggestions that could make the difference in this being passed on to UBCM. While Councillor Max Picton added suggestions for facilitation of the resolution so it would reach SILGA by the deadline.

I appeared before council to request recall and got goodwill in large measure with the taking on of changing the electoral system. This is positive government in action and I look forward to seeing what resolution staff has prepared for the Feb. 21 council meeting that will be forwarded on to SILGA.

On behalf of approximately 3,000 Penticton voters who signed the recall petition and the electoral reform petition, I thank you for a great start. Special thanks also to our new CAO Peter Weeber who was very helpful in this matter.

Elvena Slump

Penticton