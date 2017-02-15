Dear editor,

We are a nice rural location here on Macaulay Road. Two big issues are still among us. We pay our taxes. We do not get the road maintenance we need. Recently we waited three days to get plowed. And when we got plowed they plowed only to Doyle Road and the road goes for another 10 minutes up with many residents. I call Emcon frequently to report. Emcon does not plow before the school bus, which makes me fear for my children’s safety on their transit to and from school. Now with new snow yesterday we still sit with an unplowed road.

On another safety note, our numbers are still growing out here and still someone is approving these new homes and subdivisions with no regard to safety for the residents. There is one exit that is accessible to us. We have been told that until the end-of-the-road properties get subdivided, there will be no emergency exit for us. This could be 20 years as the property belongs to a large farm on Hamm Road. I brought the issue up at a town meeting a couple years ago with no result. A few years ago we were stranded up at the end of Macaulay for three days, and this could happen again at any time. There are home-based businesses and daily commuters out here that need access in order for residents to make a living. Hamm Road connector would be ideal to use for commuters but we must drive 20 minutes in a circle at 60 km to access it. A mere 1.5 km of land from the end of Macaulay to the Hamm Road connector is painful to think about. To reduce speeders and reduce emergency services delays, this issue needs immediate attention.

Let’s speak up people.

Rachel Fredbeck

Black Creek