- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Hospice should be on secular site
Dear editor,
Reading Scott Stanfield’s article in The Record on the location of new hospice beds has prompted me to write this letter of support for a hospice that will NOT be located at St. Joseph’s Hospital site. I’m appalled enough that a hospital would deny people their legal right to choose MAiD (medical assistance in dying). Locating a long-term care facility and a hospice in a space where people will continue to be denied this right at the end of their lives is unacceptable.
I was initially quite enthusiastic about the plans to convert St. Joseph’s into a “campus of care” for seniors and pleased that there would be such a place in Comox where I could live out my twilight years. But after hearing a presentation by Dr. Jonathan Reggler at Comox United Church, and reading the articles in the newspaper, I realized that if I was a resident in the new iteration of St. Joseph’s I would be denied the option of ending my life in a dignified way.
It is vital that a new long-term care facility with a hospice attached is not built on a site owned by the Catholic Church, or any other faith-based organization that denies people a medically assisted death.
Cathie Talbot
Comox