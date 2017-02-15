Dear editor,

A very special thank you to The Record and to reporter Scott Stanfield for your excellent three-part article investigating the future of hospice beds in the Comox Valley. We strongly agree with Dr. Reggler that the two new beds end up in a hospice-type facility where people have access to MAiD and don’t have to leave their death beds to go to Campbell River or even to a hotel. This is wrong. But it leaves us wondering how a public facility, funded by taxpayers, has the right to deny a procedure that has now become law! We have a provincial election in May and strongly feel this should be an election issue.

Rosemary and John Baxter,

Courtenay