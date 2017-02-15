  • Connect with Us

Letter: Fed up with deer cull call

- Western News
  • Penticton posted Feb 15, 2017 at 4:00 PM

I am fed up with the public, grotesque, ignorance of Mayor Jakubeit who refers to deer as “a large rodent.”

Did he graduate from high school or pass any grade in science?

Deer are mammals, pests to some residents and a danger to some. This does not mean a cull is needed, as equally ignorant Fred Steele president of the B.C. Fruit Growers Association claims. Deer are wild but have made the city their temporary or permanent residence. The deer existed before any of we whites or settlers started throwing our weight around abusively.

If you cannot accept the presence of the deer then perhaps you should move elsewhere, change your livelihood etc.? Mayor Jakebeit and Fred Steele strike me as out of touch, grandstanding individuals who wish to justify killing animals.

If you are afraid of deer, I do sympathize, I just don’t agree with culling.

Patrick Longworth

Penticton

 

