Generally, I believe technology is a good thing. It allows humans to have an easier life, allows them to communicate at the touch of a button and allows for the mass production of consumer goods.

However, technology can have a down side, especially when it makes humans obsolete.

It all started with the ATM, which everyone thought was the greatest thing since sliced bread. I wonder how many bank employees lost their jobs after the inception of this? Then came e-mail. I wonder how many postal employees got the heave-ho when this took a firm hold on the world? The latest one I have seen was at a McDonald’s restaurant, where you can now order your meal by machine. Even the entry level jobs for our young people are now at risk.

Technology is something we have to be very cautious with, or else some very negative things lay on the horizon

I heard recently on the news that 40 per cent of Canadian jobs will disappear within 20 years to technology. This figure scares me. Lack of jobs means a rise in crime, violence, alcoholism and drug use, not to mention the additional strain on our welfare system. Total anarchy, if you will.

Anyone who lives in Penticton (theft capital of B.C.) who has had something stolen, knows that crime here is already bad enough. If you don’t believe me, ask Councillor Max Picton, who just had a high-end bicycle stolen recently from the area of Lee Avenue.

What really concerns me is that apparently the RCMP refuse to attend certain addresses where stolen goods are frequently found. Then, in the same breath, tell us not to take matters into our own hands which really does not help the problem at all. I would like to know why this policy seems to be the standard operating procedure now? Get out there and do your job, crime fighting and crime prevention is everyone’s responsibility not just that of the RCMP.

Mark Billesberger

Penticton