I would like to thank everyone who helped me get out of the snow in the 9300-block of 124 Street last week during the storms.

I really appreciate the help I received from everybody that brought their shovels and started to dig me out.

I was there for about an hour-and-a-half when a gentleman came with his Ford truck and pulled my bus out.

This all happened during the snow storm at about 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 6.

It’s so nice to see people helping each other out. Once again, thank you very much.

Mario Grandoni

No good reason to shut down the schools

This is a complaint for the abuse of the snow days.

There was no reason to close Surrey schools on Feb. 6 and 7, or on Feb 9.

The conditions on these days were mild and did not pose any safety issues that should close the schools.

Friday, Feb. 3 was the only day where weather conditions justified the need for schools to close and yet the schools where open on this day.

The Delta School District stayed open.

I have two kids at David Brankin Elementary and I am a bus driver so I know what the conditions have been like out there. I don’t get to abandon my job and neither should the school district.

Whoever made the decision to close the schools in Surrey set a low standard and should be thrown out of their job.

Murray Grenier