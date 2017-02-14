  • Connect with Us

Letters

Snow angels to the rescue

  •  posted Feb 14, 2017 at 3:00 PM

I would like to thank everyone who helped me get out of the snow in the 9300-block of 124 Street last week during the storms.

I really appreciate the help I received from everybody that brought their shovels and started to dig me out.

I was there for about an hour-and-a-half when a gentleman came with his Ford truck and pulled my bus out.

This all happened during the snow storm at about 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 6.

It’s so nice to see people helping each other out. Once again, thank you very much.

 

Mario Grandoni

 

 

No good reason to shut down the schools

 

This is a complaint for the abuse of the snow days.

There was no reason to close Surrey schools on Feb. 6 and 7, or on Feb 9.

The conditions on these days were mild and did not pose any safety issues that should close the schools.

Friday, Feb. 3 was the only day where weather conditions justified the need for schools to close and yet the schools where open on this day.

The Delta School District stayed open.

I have two kids at David Brankin Elementary and I am a bus driver so I know what the conditions have been like out there. I don’t get to abandon my job and neither should the school district.

Whoever made the decision to close the schools in Surrey set a low standard and should be thrown out of their job.

 

Murray Grenier

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

Related Stories

You might like ...