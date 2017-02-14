As the opinions of The Leader’s readers are reflective of the community, it seems the only person that thinks LRT is a good idea for Surrey is Mayor Linda Hepner.

I also wonder why she keeps on insisting on at-grade LRT. All the reasons expressed by letter writers Kuldip Pelia (“Why is Surrey Insisting on LRT over SkyTrain?”) and Larry Johnston (“LRT the worst possible system for Surrey”) to not have LRT are completely valid. Talk to anyone in Edmonton and ask them what they think of LRT. It’s essentially just a very long vehicle on the road creating congestion and collisions.

While SkyTrain is far from perfect, it is the system that the rest of the Lower Mainland has used successfully for 20-plus years. Most of the time it moves a lot of people quickly, efficiently and safely by keeping people and cars separate.

When was the last time SkyTrain was involved in any collision with anything? Why would the second-largest city in the Lower Mainland want a system that is isolated and incapable of compatibility instead of just adding to or building on the system that already exists?

Another point that I haven’t seen brought up is that while White Rock is trying to figure out how to move tracks, Hepner is trying to bring them in?

Mayor Hepner, it’s not too late to say “I made a mistake.”

Jenny MacLean