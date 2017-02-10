Editor:

A big ‘thank you’ to the operations department of White Rock.

I live on Beachview Drive, which is a small secondary street. Without the ploughing and sanding of our street, we would not be able to get out.

Keep up the good work.

Thomas Corless, White Rock

• • •

A genuine ‘thank you’ to everybody who kept their sidewalks shovelled during these recent snowstorms.

Your effort is sincerely appreciated!

Brenda Webster, Surrey