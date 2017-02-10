- Home
LETTERS: Clear, present appreciation
Editor:
A big ‘thank you’ to the operations department of White Rock.
I live on Beachview Drive, which is a small secondary street. Without the ploughing and sanding of our street, we would not be able to get out.
Keep up the good work.
Thomas Corless, White Rock
• • •
A genuine ‘thank you’ to everybody who kept their sidewalks shovelled during these recent snowstorms.
Your effort is sincerely appreciated!
Brenda Webster, Surrey
