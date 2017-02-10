Editor:

In the tragic suicide of Alex Gervais (Changes promised following teen’s death, Feb. 8), we have yet one more horrifying example of the Ministry of Children and Family Development taking children away from their parents and then effectively abandoning them.

No child should be taken from its parents unless the government is prepared to take full responsibility for parenting that child.

The minister, Stephanie Cadieux, has, time after time, talked nicely about “taking full responsibility” and “being aware of the problem” and “taking steps to deal with it all.” But after years of polite mumbo jumbo, nothing concrete has happened to improve things.

I would suggest that the system of outsourcing the work that ought to be done by professional social workers and turning it over to contractors of all kinds is not only a disaster for parenting these kids, but a gross waste of money.

Alex’s worker was paid $8,000 and neglected him. That is what we get when we contract out this work.

Time for the ‘minister of children and family disasters’ to indeed take full responsibility. And resign.

Bill Piket, White Rock