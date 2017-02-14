- Home
Letters
Great job, news
A huge vote of congratulations to The NEWS.
On a day when we have almost impassable roads, no recycling pick-up, no delivery of our other newspapers and possibly no mail service there, in it’s box, The Parksville Qualicum Beach News.
You are all the best. Well done and thank you. We are two devoted readers.
Diane and David Leeman
Nanoose Bay
