I would like to thank Frisco Mckenzie for the letter in Thursday’s edition of The NEWS (‘Alternative Facts’).

I was astounded by an earlier letter from Murray Jarrett, which was neatly contradicted by Mckenzie.

As an American living permanently in Qualicum Beach, I appreciate Mckenzie’s clear and precise clarification of what Jarrett clearly did not understand. Many Americans consider Barack Obama to be one of our greatest presidents, if not the greatest.

President Obama inherited ISIS. The war with Iraq caused a lot of hate towards the United States and the western nations.

I do wonder where Jarrett finds his information, but I am glad Mckenzie wrote to The NEWS.

Louise Wilson

Qualicum Beach