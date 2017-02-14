- Home
Dig into your own pockets for Manna
Re: recent letters to the editor criticizing the Regional District of Nanaimo board of directors for voting against giving Manna Homeless Society $5,000.
Why don’t these letter writers stop trying to spend our tax dollars? They should dig into their own pockets for the five grand, file for their charity tax receipts and get on with life.
Richard Pacanowski
Parksville
