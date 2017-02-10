The decision is made. The money is going to be spent.

A phenomenon which surfaces when the District of Mission is about to spend 3.5 million tax dollars in the old downtown. It would appear our civic leaders become infected with or suffer from FATVS (First Avenue Tunnel Vision Syndrome). The effect manifests itself in that they can’t see that other parts of the old downtown could use some of the funding as well.

Thankfully, after years of painstaking research, a cure for FATVS has been found, much to the relief of thousands (well, maybe hundreds; oh well, maybe a hundred). No expense was spared to obtain the results and no government funding from any level was used.

It has been determined that if one walks west on First Avenue, turns south on Grand Street or walks east and turns south on Horne Street, you will discover an area known as Railway Avenue.

For years there have been rumours of its existence.

Legends passed down through generations have spoken of other passages to the area as well. Old timers recalled names like James and Welton. To date we have not been able to confirm the authenticity of the names or that passages ever existed.

Research would seem to indicate that the area has been in existence for quite a number of years. Oral history make it possibly decades. Again, anecdotal submissions, to be confirmed, would give hope that maybe if records can be found, it might be over 100 years old. Regretfully, over the decades the area was ignored and neglected. It lacks the usual items one would expect to find in a retail area (decorative metal lamp posts, flower pots, etc.); therefore, little historical data is available to prove it exists.

It is hoped local civic officials will avail themselves of the prescription below. It is hoped the antidote will improve the vision of our learned and wise council. Allow them to see the wisdom of improving the western entrance to our fair community. Allocate some of the $3.5 million to Railway Avenue. Let us say three quarters of a million for all of Railway. Failing that, one would hope the merchants on First Avenue would share their good fortune with their retail brothers and sisters on Railway Avenue. Raise their voices with their association and ensure the equal distribution of the windfall. The cure for FATVS is non-surgical and non-invasive. It only requires they think outside the block.

Frank Tonge

Mission