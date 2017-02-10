Three hundred days ago, the Mission Folk Music Festival embarked on an ambitious plan to engage the festival-loving community in a major fundraising drive.

The public responded by answering our call for help. Together, we raised an astounding $61,270.15.

We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support from friends near and far who gave money to help keep this festival going.

Here is what your gifts accomplished:

1. The 2016 festival was a resounding success.

2. You helped us reduce our debt.

3. You’ve ensured that there will be a 30th Annual Mission Folk Music Festival from July 21-23, 2017.

None of this would be possible without your generosity.

While this officially ends the 300x300 Fundraising Campaign, the need still exists for us to fundraise. We will ask again. For now, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Organizers of the

Mission Folk Music Festival