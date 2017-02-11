I happened to read the Mayor’s message in the Town Talk newsletter and found it interesting. He is obviously bursting with pride over “the tremendous amount of development” in 2016 and salivating over the possibility of even more in 2017.

We have lived in Sidney for 36 years now. During this time, upon election every single mayor and council promised to protect and enhance the small town atmosphere of Sidney.

Immediately thereafter most did just the opposite, seemingly actively seeking out development. As a result, of course, Sidney has lost and continues to lose at an increasing rate those things which make Sidney by the Sea a nice small town.

Our current mayor and council however, have turned this into an art form and the mayor, at least, is obviously immensely proud of Sidney’s ‘improvements’.

Now I know we are all supposed to bow down to the great God of Growth and Greed, because growth of our infrastructure, population and resource exploitation is great for all. This, despite hard evidence to the contrary that the planet cannot withstand these insults indefinitely; very little of what humans do is ‘sustainable’.

Millions of people are beginning to realize this, and some of us live in Sidney and watch in disgust and dismay at what has become business as usual.

G. Chislett, Sidney