The ease of Penticton residents enjoying a day at their beaches and parks has made a dramatic change.

There are currently 558 metered parking stalls in Penticton, a figure that will expand to 1,293 when the plan is fully implemented in 2017. The plan calls for metering all beaches and parks adjacent to the two lakes and part of the channel. Furthermore, the management of all 1,293 metered parking spaces will be privatized and will likely be contracted to the same parking contractor who currently monitors and enforces parking at Penticton Regional Hospital (PRH). Similar to parking at PRH, residents can expect the same aggressive style of enforcement to be applied to our beaches and parks.

This parking plan has gone forward. This week a pedestal parking meter was installed at Lakawanna parking lot and paid parking is in effect. The meter is located adjacent to the children’s playground. Signage indicates the cost of $4 for four hours is the maximum time that can be purchased. So, a full day at the playground and beach will cost $8. Lakeshore Drive, Riverside Drive, Loco Landing parking lot and Coyote Cruise parking lot will also be metered very soon. All of Skaha Lake parking lots and some adjacent streets will be metered in 2017.

This is one of a long list of decisions made by the city without consulting the community. Your silence is accepted as approval.

C. Otto Knaak, Penticton