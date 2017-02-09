Editor, The Times:

Members of Clearwater and District Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce that we will be resuming our ‘Of the Year’ Citizen and Businesses recognition awards evening.

On Friday, March 17, 2017, we will be honoring the contributions of several businesses – in various categories, plus one amazing employee and one volunteer extraordinaire.

This event will be held in collaboration with Clearwater Ski Club and will feature an awards ceremony and a dinner at the Clearwater Ski Hill in the Lodge.

The details will be found in upcoming issues of the Times, on social media and sent to all paid up members of the Chamber of Commerce. The y will be available as well as being available in several Chamber membership businesses - located in each of the major sections of town.

We will look forward to receiving your submissions, due March 3, as we will need to determine the most deserving recipients from amongst what we hope will be an amazing amount of submissions sent in by you, the public.

Cheryl Thomas, director

Clearwater and District Chamber