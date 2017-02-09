Editor, The Times:

The Province has proclaimed Feb. 20-24, 2017 to be Chamber of Commerce Week to recognize the unwavering commitment of B.C.'s chambers of commerce, including Clearwater and District Chamber of Commerce, in supporting local businesses, boosting economic development opportunities and providing vital resources for businesses in our communites.

For well over a century, chambers have diligently kept their ears tight on the ground to identify the issues impacting businesses the most, and have worked with government to drive these insights into tangible action. Whether acting as loyal advocates on hot-button topics, or providing tailored resources to help our members reach that next level, chambers are experts in getting business done.

Right now, for example, Clearwater and District Chamber is leading the effort to advocate for shopping locally. This initiative will help make doing business easier in Clearwater by making our business sector more successful.

The chamber is also contributing on a provincial level as well, as a member of the BC Chamber network.

Your local chamber represents over 90 businesses and offers the same benefit plans that all chambers of commerce in British Columbia provide, such as credit card discounts, gas discounts, extended health and dental care benefits, as well as the visitor maps that are re-printed each year with new up to date information on local businesses and tourist attractions available to everyone.

So, as B.C. celebrates Chamber Week, don’t miss the opportunity to swing by your local chamber office at Dutch Lake Community Centre, 209 Dutch Lake Road, or visit our chamber website at www.clearwaterbcchamber.com. Join with the chamber and celebrate the many ways that B.C.’s chambers strengthen our communities by getting business done!

For further details please contact Clearwater and District Chamber of Commerce, located at Dutch Lake Community Centre, Phone 250-674-3530 ext 112.

Clearwater and District Chamber of Commerce