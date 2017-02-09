The letter “Calculated risks with proposed pipeline,” Jan. 25 PNR, was an engaging read.

Some of the examples were a bit wonky. The analogy of an aircraft confusing the lights on Beacon Avenue with 09, the principle runway at YYJ, is hard to comprehend given the complex checks and balances in landing and take off.

The writer obviously belongs to a different fraternity than I aspire to.

He is indifferent to the health of whales and the sea environment; and states “calculated risks worth taking — all of them.”

I assume he is referring to his samples of Victoria Harbor and YYJ.

With the new ratio of oil tankers navigating the east side of Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, the risk factor swells to 580 per cent.

Is greed worth that gamble?

The penman quotes the billions of dollars of revenue this oil flow will create for Canada: but neglects to mention any clean up of oil spills, no doubt because coping with an oil mass of that size would be impossible.

In closing let us hope Mr. Holmes enjoys bobbing about in his small boat, surrounded by oil slicks. Only time will tell.

Margaret J. Jestico, Saanichton