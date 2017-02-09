Re: PNR editorial Jan. 27.

In a neighbourhood where Sidney council borrows $10 million without asking anyone and where the Victoria Airport runs roughshod over its own written commitments as to public consultation, most of the citizens of North Saanich appreciate the careful, deliberative process our council employs in spending our money.

And if that makes things too slow for the PNR — or the commercial and development interests supporting it — we are, frankly, not even a little sorry.

Don Enright, North Saanich