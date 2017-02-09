It is becoming more and more apparent that the town of Sidney’s mayor, certain councilors and the planning committee are intent on increasing the population at the cost of open space, trees and the OCP.

Did you notice that development on Resthaven Drive has allowed large fir trees that are boulevard trees and that have lined the road for many years, to be chopped down to allow a lot to be subdivided and to accommodate a driveway into each building?

There was one before so why couldn’t that one service the two homes by extending and lengthening it a bit? But, no, the city allowed the chop to benefit the developer.

According to the Tree Preservation Bylaw of Sidney, these trees are protected. They include Douglas fir, Arbutus, Dogwood and Gary oaks.

Any tree that is cut down is supposed to be replaced with a native tree of the same species on the said property, or an amount of $750 is to be paid to Sidney to replant a tree on public lands.

However, the town is replanting mainly Red maples which are not of the same species at all. They are spindly, short and are not going to support any birds nests for many years.

Trees are so valuable as they cleanse the air and drink in groundwater, returning sweet, clean, moisture to the air. They provide shade helping to cool the planet, hold precious soil and support a huge community of wildlife and beneficial insects.

Birds nest in trees, eagles, herons, owls, robins, etc. They are part of our community but soon there will be no tall trees left for them. In Delta there are many eagles dying as they perch on power poles and get electrocuted because they have cut down so many trees. Is that the direction we are going in?

Have a look at the site on parks and trails Sidney. The biggest picture shows a path with trees on either side. Trees refresh mankind and help restore harmony and balance in the ecosystem.

We have to protect and save trees for the betterment of all of us.

Lynda Comber, Sidney