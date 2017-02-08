To the editor:

Recent news tells us that Canadians waste over $30 billion annually by throwing food in the garbage cans.

Some people look at best before and immediately toss the can or package. I’m told this is even done at the food banks! The word is best before date, not poison after date.

I’m not advocating the use of spoiled or moulding food. I’m advocating common sense.

Years ago I remember the local radio station begging people to come down to choose from racks of good bread placed outside the door. I went out of curiosity. Hardly anyone was there. So I loaded my small car and took it to our church. That bread was frozen until used for stuffing for many a fund raising Turkey Dinner.

Anyone who uses food banks as needed should know that these donations are given in good faith. Rather than tossing donations, they can be put aside for people to choose on their own if they wish. Please don’t add good food to our garbage land fill.

M.F. Wort, Kelowna