It seems the former and present mayors of Surrey went with LRT and cannot go back on their word, or bad choice.

Fortunately, Premier Christy Clark and MLA Peter Fassbender are in favour of SkyTrain over LRT being extended along the Fraser Highway, while the LRT L-line would do nothing for anyone outside of the King George Boulevard and 104 Avenue corridors.

LRT is a parochial choice that will do nothing for those crossing north of the Fraser River, or travelling east into the Fraser Valley. It would make far more sense to extend SkyTrain along the Fraser Highway up to Langley centre and then all the way to the Abbotsford airport, where it would serve a large number of airline travelers.

Fred Perry, Surrey