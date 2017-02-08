Dear Editor,

In response to Interchange plan no longer suited, Langley Advance, Jan 12.

Walnut Grove residents get huge dollars to mitigate their concerns regarding 216th Street interchange. Again, Walnut Grove residents bring up the same disputed complaints regarding the 216 Street interchange.

If the writer would read the TOL (Township of Langley) report #16-107 file 5330-23-010 provided by the engineering department to the public in October 2016, they would indeed see detailed facts on the history of the 216th Street interchange.

It was identified as a future Highway 1 interchange in 1986, Walnut Grove neighbourhood plan, 1988 TOL master transportation plan, also in 1992, 1993, 1998, 2005 and 2009, by both the Ministry of Transportation (BC) and the TOL.

The TOL has announced millions of dollars in mitigation to provide improved walkways, pedestrian crossings and noise attenuation walls.

The rest of Langley has other schools on busy transportation routes (Willoughby Elementary on 208th Street, Nicomekl Elementary and Alice Brown on 200th Street, and did not get the same considerations.

Trucks primarily make local deliveries in Walnut Grove, like groceries and household goods. Perhaps Walnut Grove residents don’t require those amenities?

The new employment lands in Williams (south of Highway 1) will receive most of the truck traffic.

Growth has occurred over the past 30 years, that is a definite change. The need for better transportation routes is greater than ever. Glover Road has been eliminated as an option, because of the environmental concerns of the Salmon River area and it is in the wrong location. If Walnut Grove residents are opposed to the 216th Street interchange, they can boycott its usage.

Pollution concerns are mitigated, as the province has significantly reduced air pollution by vehicles and been able to eliminate Air Care entirely, so cars and trucks are cleaner burning everywhere.

The residents living south of Highway 1 want more direct access to commute on the highway and do our daily business in all of Langley, including Walnut Grove.

Yes, Langley is growing and thriving as a desirable community to live in and we need to accommodate the residents with good transportation options.

J. Jansen, Langley