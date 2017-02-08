Dear Editor,

As a retired BC Ambulance Service paramedic, I have to speak up on this subject [ambulance service].

The provincial government is deliberately “managing the service downwards,” one slowed response at a time.

The “death by a thousand cuts,” you might say.

This is all done in an ongoing attempt to divest themselves of this service to a point where there will be little or no push back from the electorate when they announce the service has been sold to an American corporation, thus ridding themselves of a large annual expense, gaining a windfall enormous profit at time of sale, and most of all dumping another pesky union.

Not to mention the authors of this downward management plot land higher paying jobs with the private corporations then are quickly handed large retirement incentives allowing real experienced ambulance managers from the States to move in...

Win-win for everyone?

Except the public like Mrs. Noort and thousands of others who daily suffer and often die in the mean time.

Either the foregoing or local fire departments retake the service, and we all know who pays for the fire departments don’t we.

Jeff Laurie, Langley