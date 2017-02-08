With all the letters to the editor in both Penticton newspapers not one person mentioned the proposed National Park in the South Okanagan.

We all cry over the killing of the cougars. We would cry more if a child had been killed by one of them. Why are we not doingmore to protect wildlife?

Many people fight against a national park. Do we not need a safe place for wildlife before humankind takes up all the land? I do not see why we do not think ahead and plan a safe place for the animals. As it is now there is no place for the animals.They are hunted in the back country and chased and killed when they come close to people.

Animal lovers, would you like a safe place for that cougar to raise her young? Think of having a Banff or a Jasper in our area.Wouldn’t that be wonderful!

Doreen Macey

Penticton