Highway 99 was the site of a near-crash before the freeway was cleared Sunday, but the driver isn’t complaining.

Editor:

I had a wholesome Canadian winter experience this Sunday morning at around 7:30 am.

On my way to work in Vancouver, I was driving my black Vibe on my usual Highway 99 route when suddenly, just before the King George Boulevard exit, my car skidded.

The highway was not yet ploughed, so I was driving slowly. My car went out of control at around 60 km/h. First, it went to the right and then to the left and then, lodged itself in a huge pile of snow with a huge thud.

This was my first experience like that. My heart was beating very fast, as this could have been a major crash.

I called BCAA who said they will be there within 45 minutes. As I was waiting, first Emile and then Nick and his family stopped by to make sure I was OK. Later, an African-descent gentleman stopped with an amazing determination to get my car out. His energy was such that, one after another, four other gentlemen, including a Canadian military soldier, stopped and helped get the car out. It was an amazing show of compassion, humanity and solidarity on a very cold Sunday morning by one black and six whites to get a brown out to safety as they could not see me being stuck in my car in the cold.

Personally, I am grateful to them, and so is my family. After last week’s tragic event in Quebec City, Sunday’s event has filled my heart with hope for humanity as a Canadian.

Humanity is above and beyond the boundaries of race, colour and sometimes, religion. It is divine, life-giving and universal. There are more people in Canada who care and follow their heart for all Canadians.

I want to reiterate that to all of my Muslim brothers and sisters, that you are not alone, and Sunday’s event was proof of that.

To extend my gratitude and thanks to all who were there this morning and anyone interested, please come to Tim Horton’s in South Point plaza for a coffee – on me – to celebrate Canadian brotherhood and sisterhood on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 a.m.

Arun Chatterjee, Surrey