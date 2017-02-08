Editor:

During the earlier snowfall, my wife and I went out to see our grandchildren and got a block from the house when we got stuck.

I tried first gear and then looked around to see if I was in danger of hitting another car. There was a knock on the window and a police officer was asking if he or other officers could give me a push! I said yes and was on my way. I learned police do not just give out tickets!

Later, when I was cleaning snow from my driveway, I noticed another one of my neighbours with a health problem out clearing not only his driveway but others in the block. A younger man was also out clearing his neighbour’s driveway and some of the street, as the city does not clear our street and over half of us are seniors with health issues.

Later, when I walked to my doctor, I noticed the sidewalks were all clear – until I walked by city property and those sidewalks were solid ice!

So, we have people with health problems helping their neighbours, and the city, with its own sidewalks icy and bylaw officers driving around the city, issuing tickets to seniors with health issues for not clearing their sidewalks!

Wayne Wagstaff, Surrey