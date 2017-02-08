To the editor:

Your vehicle comes equipped with power door lock buttons on the drivers and passenger doors. One quick simple motion of pressing the lock button and all your doors are locked and your vehicle is armed if it has security.

Your bad habits train you to ignore the lock buttons on either of the doors and immediately direct you to the key fob that you are holding in your hand.

Instead of hitting the lock button once and watching for the lights to flash, your bad habits force you to press it twice, or more, to make sure that you have locked the doors.

Many vehicles are also programmed to honk the horn when locking doors, thus allowing you to get used to hearing the horn honk, and eliminating the need for you to even watch your lights flash to indicate your vehicle is now secure.

As many get used to this ridiculous horn honking ritual, they fail to comprehend that others in the vicinity are alerted to the horn honking, each and every time they hear it.

Horns were designed as warning devices, and were not designed as features to announce to the general public when you are home, or are securing your vehicle.

This unnecessary noise becomes a serious problem because people get sick of listening to horns honking all the time. Studies have shown that unnecessary noise leads to health issues, and unnecessary frustration and anxiety.

There is nothing more frustrating then trying to relax or fall asleep and have neighbors honking their horns because they don’t remember if they locked their vehicle, or forgot how to do it without disturbing others.

There are simple options to eliminate the unnecessary horn honking and become a better citizen.

Every vehicle’s “honk when lock” featured can be programmed “out” by following some pretty simple steps available in your owners manual, or on the internet.

The choice is yours, eliminate the horn honking, or continue to be an idiot.

Bruce Orydzuk, Kelowna