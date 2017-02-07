Why does the mainstream media cover up for George Soros?

The mainstream media were more than eager enough to cover the celebrity endorsed so-called Women’s March on Washington the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration. They were less eager to honestly report that the so called “women's rights” protest against newly-inaugurated president was really a who’s who of the far-left crowd with many of the march “partners” heavily financed by billionaire George Soros a Hungarian-born U.S. citizen who now seeks to demolish the country that made him rich.

It is not exactly insignificant that Soros has provided financing to or has close ties to at least 56 “partners” of the march, according to a New York Times-affiliated website. Soros donations to these groups add up to nearly $90 million between 2004 and 2014. Twenty-two of the march’s “partner groups” had previously signed an anti-Trump petition published in the New York Times after Trump had announced in December 2015 his intention to limit Muslim immigration.

It was clear that anyone who voted for Trump and rejected liberal identity-politics which was clearly a core principle of the march were not welcome at the march. The so called “grassroots” march clearly alienated many women. The great battle for America’s soul and against all Christian roots and values was on clear display at this march. If the mainstream media is ever to regain lost credibility they need to start reporting the truth instead of repressing it.

Gerald Hall

Nanoose Bay