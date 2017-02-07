Re: your question of the week as to whether B.C. taxpayers should pay for advertising for the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

According to BCLC financial statements, they pay their own advertising, promotional and marketing expenses ($24.7 million in 2014). After this and all other expenses, they still contributed $1.2 billion in 2014 to B.C. government for charities, health and other government expenditures.

In other words, it is the gamblers who are paying for advertising, not the taxpayers at large. Therefore, the question in your paper is somewhat misleading.

Bob Pain

Parksville