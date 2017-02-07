- Home
Sleep outside, reps
Here is a challenge for the people that voted against giving the one-time donation of $5,000 to Manna Homelessness Society.
Sleep outside for one night, on a night when the temperatures are below zero. If you're lucky, you just might have a tent and sleeping bag. You might not though, as the people that provide a lot of tents and sleeping bags to homeless people need $5,000 to continue to do so. Enjoy your night in freezing temperatures.
Terri Shore
Parksville
