Here is a challenge for the people that voted against giving the one-time donation of $5,000 to Manna Homelessness Society.

Sleep outside for one night, on a night when the temperatures are below zero. If you're lucky, you just might have a tent and sleeping bag. You might not though, as the people that provide a lot of tents and sleeping bags to homeless people need $5,000 to continue to do so. Enjoy your night in freezing temperatures.

Terri Shore

Parksville