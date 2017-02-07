- Home
Letters
Writer donates
Shame on the Regional District of Nanaimo (RDN) and Parksville for denying the request of Manna Homelessness Society of one time grants-in aid of $5,000 (‘RDN votes to deny Manna’, The NEWS, Jan. 31).
In the case of Parksville, the $5,000 Manna was requesting represented less than a $1 contribution to each of the 5,260 bags of groceries they distributed last year. The cost to Parksville would have been about 40 cents a resident.
It is shameful that the city cannot find it in its heart to grant 40 cents on behalf of each of its residents to provide a person in need with just $1 worth of food in a year. I have just made a donation to Manna, so Parksville need not even grant the whole $5,000.
Allan Q. Shipley
Parksville
