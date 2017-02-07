Re: story on the front page of the Jan. 31 edition of The NEWS (‘RDN votes to deny Manna’).

I was dismayed to read that our representatives do not wish to support the Manna Homelessness Society. This group is a lifeline for many people in our community and was established with compassion and understanding that there are many disenfranchised people in Parksville Qualicum Beach.

The $5,000 request from Manna seems to me a small amount of money to support the efforts of this much-needed assistance. I have been unable to reach my representative at this time to have a better understanding of this decision. I feel the public is owed an explanation.

Pauline Liste

Errington