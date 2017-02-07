- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Letters
Manna is a lifeline
Re: story on the front page of the Jan. 31 edition of The NEWS (‘RDN votes to deny Manna’).
I was dismayed to read that our representatives do not wish to support the Manna Homelessness Society. This group is a lifeline for many people in our community and was established with compassion and understanding that there are many disenfranchised people in Parksville Qualicum Beach.
The $5,000 request from Manna seems to me a small amount of money to support the efforts of this much-needed assistance. I have been unable to reach my representative at this time to have a better understanding of this decision. I feel the public is owed an explanation.
Pauline Liste
Errington
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.