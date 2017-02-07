In a recent letter to the editor, Dave Sneddon made some excellent points concerning summer traffic on 19A.

He noted that the traffic light at Johnstone can provide a welcome break in the flow, though this light also makes it easier for Eaglecrest residents to shop at Wembley Mall instead of in Qualicum, by taking the back route along Pintail Drive.

He also observed that the Bennett Road intersection could be improved with a left-turn light, which might encourage those heading for Dashwood and beyond to avoid the pedestrian-active Qualicum Beach waterfront. His third point was to request a left turn lane onto Yambury from 19A, a reasonable suggestion since the road could easily be widened at that T-junction.

His final point, however, is not so good since he proposes a traffic light at 19A and Village Way as a cheaper option than a roundabout. But is it really better?

Traffic-light intersections on higher-speed roads tend to be the site of serious accidents, which are costly in both human and vehicle terms. Also, 50 per cent of the time you must stop at lights even when there is no other traffic, so they are inefficient in both time and energy, while you can coast through a roundabout in a similar situation — and have the benefit of an upper body workout while doing so.

The traffic calming effect of roundabouts is a further advantage, as is the stress-reduction on golf course visitors and Eaglecrest residents.

Anyway, Sneddon is on the right track with the campaign to improve the crossroads on 19A in the Eaglecrest-Chartwell area, but let’s strive for the extra benefits that the Memorial/Rupert roundabout has achieved.

Tony Marsland

Qualicum Beach