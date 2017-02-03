- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Kelowna churches grieve alongside the Muslim community
A coalition of Kelowna churches has released a message regarding the Quebec City mosque killings. It reads as follows:
As churches in the City of Kelowna, we wish to express our deepest sadness and condolences to those grieving the loss of loved ones and community members in Quebec City. We stand with the Muslim community there and in our own city; in particular, the members of the Masjid As-Salaam in Kelowna.
On behalf of Christians in our city, we grieve alongside you, over the needless loss of life, the injustice and acts of hatred that endanger the lives of our Canadian brothers and sisters. We speak for and uphold the laws of this land, that provide for the free and safe expression of faith, no matter what tradition, and grieve at this senseless loss of life.
In the Holy Bible, in the book of Matthew it says,
“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God.”
It is our desire to live in peace with members of the Muslim community, to celebrate the diversity in our great nation, and to express our utter sadness and dismay at this horrific act of hatred.
May God Bless you in this time of pain and sorrow.
The Churches of Kelowna (Undersigned)
KEMA – Kelowna Evangelical Ministerial Association
Trinity Baptist Church
Willow Park Church
Metro Community Church
Mission Creek Alliance
Salvation Army Church
SunRidge Church
Kelowna Gospel Fellowship
First Baptist Church
Evangel Church
Rutland United Church
UCM – University Christian Ministries