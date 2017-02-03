A coalition of Kelowna churches has released a message regarding the Quebec City mosque killings. It reads as follows:

As churches in the City of Kelowna, we wish to express our deepest sadness and condolences to those grieving the loss of loved ones and community members in Quebec City. We stand with the Muslim community there and in our own city; in particular, the members of the Masjid As-Salaam in Kelowna.

On behalf of Christians in our city, we grieve alongside you, over the needless loss of life, the injustice and acts of hatred that endanger the lives of our Canadian brothers and sisters. We speak for and uphold the laws of this land, that provide for the free and safe expression of faith, no matter what tradition, and grieve at this senseless loss of life.

In the Holy Bible, in the book of Matthew it says,

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God.”

It is our desire to live in peace with members of the Muslim community, to celebrate the diversity in our great nation, and to express our utter sadness and dismay at this horrific act of hatred.

May God Bless you in this time of pain and sorrow.

The Churches of Kelowna (Undersigned)

KEMA – Kelowna Evangelical Ministerial Association

Trinity Baptist Church

Willow Park Church

Metro Community Church

Mission Creek Alliance

Salvation Army Church

SunRidge Church

Kelowna Gospel Fellowship

First Baptist Church

Evangel Church

Rutland United Church

UCM – University Christian Ministries