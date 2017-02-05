- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Letters
Letter: Just an observation
Just an observation, but has anybody seen the relationship between Donald Trump’s campaign, his Inauguration speech and the person that started the Second World War?
Just a scary observation having read a little history over those past events? America is going to be “number one in the world.”
Jake Kimberley
Penticton
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.