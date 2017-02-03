If one wishes to make some good money, buy stocks in Reebok, Nike or other footwear producers.

Seems 2017 will be a year of worldwide mass protests and marches.

Also in this uncertain atmosphere, if one is travelling to foreign countries be sure to wear a Canadian Maple Leaf lapel pin so you will not be mistaken for one of the unwelcomed. You could end up visiting places you hadn’t planned on.

Joe Schwarz

Penticton