Letters
Letter: Trip advisor
If one wishes to make some good money, buy stocks in Reebok, Nike or other footwear producers.
Seems 2017 will be a year of worldwide mass protests and marches.
Also in this uncertain atmosphere, if one is travelling to foreign countries be sure to wear a Canadian Maple Leaf lapel pin so you will not be mistaken for one of the unwelcomed. You could end up visiting places you hadn’t planned on.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
