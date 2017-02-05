The bell has rung many times before the Donald enters the first round in the corrupt ring of politics.

Soon we will find out if there is to be a knock-out punch to stop the shaking of so many heads that protest the idea of a Trump president

I have just received a second thought concerning the unknown saga facing Trump, America and the entire world.

Let’s stop and think for a minute or two.

Uncle Sam has had his oil-soaked knickers in a war knot long before President Donald Trump made the political scene.

Obama and company have been circling wagons of war closer to the former Red Bear of the North with the hope of deterring further aggression.

Uncle Sam, Obama and company should consider that the big Red Bear maybe more than slightly pissed off when exiting his den from winter hibernation, to learn the worldly predators who lay claim to seeking peace are literally knocking at his front door.

I’ve said it many times before, some people in charge are so smart they are actually stupid, a person doesn’t don’t have to be overly smart to know right from wrong. Just ask me.

My lowly advice is to to clean up your own backyard, quit trying to be a control freak by threatening and bullying others.

Do the talk before you do the walk together along the new pathway, paved with harmony freedom and trust which can be applied to all governments big and small, mutual satisfaction will help us all.

Tom Isherwood

Olalla