Shortly after moving here, I overheard someone say they would dearly love to buy season tickets for the Cleland, but that the sound was so terrible, she couldn’t enjoy the music.

I wondered if it could be that bad. I found out at the first concert.

There was a good performance from the young orchestra, for sure, but I won’t be going to future performances because the sound is terrible. In a great venue, the music surrounds you and fills you, stirring your soul.

I can get better sound out of my TV with cheap sound surround speakers and I’m sorry about that. I had hoped to get seasons tickets.

I agree that the ticket price is too high. Cleland might get more people to the theatre if it was $10 to go. Maybe.

It’s still a lousy experience, instead of a magnificent one.

Lynn Greene

Penticton