- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Letter: Response to Cleland Theatre needs attention
Shortly after moving here, I overheard someone say they would dearly love to buy season tickets for the Cleland, but that the sound was so terrible, she couldn’t enjoy the music.
I wondered if it could be that bad. I found out at the first concert.
There was a good performance from the young orchestra, for sure, but I won’t be going to future performances because the sound is terrible. In a great venue, the music surrounds you and fills you, stirring your soul.
I can get better sound out of my TV with cheap sound surround speakers and I’m sorry about that. I had hoped to get seasons tickets.
I agree that the ticket price is too high. Cleland might get more people to the theatre if it was $10 to go. Maybe.
It’s still a lousy experience, instead of a magnificent one.
Lynn Greene
Penticton