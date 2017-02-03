  • Connect with Us

LETTERS: Crime tips needed from this area

The number of murders and violent crimes in the area explains the Crime Stoppers poster, writes Gerald Kirk.
Editor:

Unfortunately, it is all too common that Peace Arch News prints ignorant, anti-police rhetoric.

I will refrain from criticizing your reporters on this occasion and focus on one letter to the editor, Wrong message, wrong location, Jan. 20.

Somehow letter-writer Zi Paris took offence at an “RCMP poster” at a bus shelter, which was actually a Crime Stoppers poster. There was an editor’s note on that point, but it ignored the letter-writer’s comment: “But wait, where is the crime in this community. When is the last time someone was shot or killed by a criminal in this community… Has it been decades?”

Well, reality check. Did not Dario Bartoli get stabbed to death a few blocks from that bus shelter – still unsolved? (Teenager killed in altercation, Dec. 16, 2014)

Would it not be nice if a person with information saw what Paris calls “propaganda” and it triggered a person to phone in a tip? There have been many other murders and other violent crime in the White Rock/South Surrey area, yet no editorial note to point out that fact!

Quote from Sir Robert Peel, father of policing: “Public opinion is a compound of folly, weakness, prejudice, wrong feeling, right feeling, obstinacy and newspaper paragraphs.” I think that sums it up in few words.

Gerald Kirk, White Rock

 

 

