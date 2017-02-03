Editor:

Re: Bylaw request rebuffed, Jan. 11.

In December, the Peninsula Homeless to Housing Task Force issued a written invitation to White Rock bylaw enforcement to attend one of our regular meetings to share knowledge and suggestions in pursuing the triennial regional homelessness count.

The response indicated, without explanation, that they would not be attending, resulting in perplexity and concern whether the city would co-operate with and support the count. The misunderstanding was soon sorted out.

PH2H is grateful that the City of White Rock sends to our monthly meetings a representative, who has assured us of the city’s interest and co-operation in the count.

At the meeting referenced in the article, one of our long-standing members was assigned to pursue the information through other channels. That should have put the matter to rest, and we regret any perception of non-co-operation on the part of the city. Having said this, we appreciate the work that Peace Arch News has undertaken to highlight the important issues of housing insecurity and homelessness.

We also look forward to working productively with the cities of White Rock and Surrey in the upcoming count, and in other meaningful strategies to tackle these problems in our locality.

Neil Fernyhough, Peninsula Homeless to Housing Task Force