Editor:

Re: Lawsuit cites distaste of eatery name, Jan. 25.

I don’t know whether the objection is to part of the name?

Is it the ‘Moby’ or the ‘Dick’ part?

Now, in my day, some women may have objected to the ‘dick’ part, as it had, at the time, a sexual connotation. Surely the challenge must be for ‘Money,’ as it couldn’t be for such a nebulous name like ‘Moby’.

In any respect, the challenge could be an attempt to be ‘politically correct,’ and if such, is misuse of the courts. They are already being used in a way that is slowly taking us towards totalitarianism.

Brendan Hopwood, Surrey