LETTERS: Leadership looks forward
Editor:
“A politician… thinks of the next election; while the statesman thinks of the next generation” – James Freeman Clarke.
In Canada, locally, provincially and federally, we sure have a lot of politicians.
Barry Gaudin, White Rock
