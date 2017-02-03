- Home
Letter: I also failed driver’s test due to shoulder checks
To the editor:
I am writing in response to the letter Jan. 25, 2017 titled Who holds drivers examiners to account?
Because of my age (80-years-old) I was asked by the Ministry of Transportation to do the re-examination test on Jan. 4, 2017 of which I failed.
Explanation: My shoulder checks were not correct and I drove a little too fast on an icy road. I have been driving since February, 1959 and I have never created an accident.
To obtain the Canadian drivers license I had to test in Windsor, ON and I passed. Before Jan. 4/17 I attended the Westside Driving School, a six hour package, for $399
I was so sure I passed, since the driving teacher felt I did well.
My second test is scheduled for Feb. 14—Valentine’s Day. I hope for the best? Maybe the examiner will be more lenient on that day?,
Margitta Pracher, West Kelowna