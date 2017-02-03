To the editor:

I am writing in response to the letter Jan. 25, 2017 titled Who holds drivers examiners to account?

Because of my age (80-years-old) I was asked by the Ministry of Transportation to do the re-examination test on Jan. 4, 2017 of which I failed.

Explanation: My shoulder checks were not correct and I drove a little too fast on an icy road. I have been driving since February, 1959 and I have never created an accident.

To obtain the Canadian drivers license I had to test in Windsor, ON and I passed. Before Jan. 4/17 I attended the Westside Driving School, a six hour package, for $399

I was so sure I passed, since the driving teacher felt I did well.

My second test is scheduled for Feb. 14—Valentine’s Day. I hope for the best? Maybe the examiner will be more lenient on that day?,

Margitta Pracher, West Kelowna