Re: Divided council returns proposed Bowker build to committee, Oak Bay News, Jan. 27,.

Oak Bay council returned Abstract Development’s proposal to build a 43-unit residential condominium at the corner of Cadboro Bay Road and Bowker Avenue to Oak Bay staff for further consideration. The motion was passed by four council members, with Mayor Nils Jensen, and Coun. Michelle Kirby and Tom Croft opposed.

Coun. Croft is a residential real estate salesman in Oak Bay with Royal Lepage.

It is my respectful view that he should either state publicly that neither he nor any member of his sales team will ever take part in a transaction involving the purchase and sale of any of the residential units that may be built under the proposal, or he should excuse himself from any further consideration by council of this proposal

Again with respect, I found some of the reported comments of Coun. Kirby quite troubling.

She supported moving forward on the application, apparently noting there was “little to no opposition from the community.”

To say there was no opposition from the community ignores the fact that a number of residents, including some who live on Bowker Avenue, raised their concerns about the proposal in writing and orally before council at its committee of the whole meeting where the proposal was considered.

She said that “the community needs a small increase in density.” However there is no sound evidence that supports that statement.

In fact I note that your article observed, “density remains a concern.”

She said she wanted to move forward with the proposal because “there is not an overflow crowd of angry residents.”

It would appear that Coun. Kirby was prepared to advance this particular proposal in spite of calm, rational comments of concern, unless a council meeting was filled with an overflow crowd of angry residents.

Bruce Filan

Oak Bay