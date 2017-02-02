When making Canada your home, it doesn’t matter who you are or what you are.

When it comes to paying the bills, we have to do whatever there is to do. In many cases we just have to get our hands dirty and stop depending on taxpayers’ handouts. We taxpayers of Canada, last year, opened our doors to 25,000 immigrants from Syria. Sadly, we know that only 10 per cent of them have managed to find a job. Some of them blame lack of work for not being able to speak English.

At this point I’d like to say something. When people of my generation were first making our homes in Canada, we did not speak any English as well. Many of us came as professional people with good education, but we did not come with attitude because of that.

After being in Canada for a few months we received work permits. The English did not matter; we did not want to be in taxpayers’ pockets. Ambition and pride was in our hearts.

My first jobs as an educated person were picking daffodils at Victoria farms and delivering door-to-door the local newspaper. I was the most proud person on my first payday.

I was able to pay my own bills, taxes, etc.

There was a time that I worked two or three jobs a day to make a living, but again, I did not want to be a sponge. I did it my way and I made it.

I’m the most proud Canadian. In early 80’s if I wanted, I could have worked 24 hours a day. Today it’s even easier to find a job. You just have to show that you want to work.

Stefan Mieczkowski

Langford